LAFC beat Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati draw in Concacaf Champions Cup

LAFC topped the Columbus Crew, 3-0, while FC Cincinnati settled for a 1-1 home draw against LIGA MX's Tigres UANL as Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 action began Tuesday night.
The Black & Gold gained a commanding edge in their series thanks to Denis Bouanga's brace and a late tally from homegrown Nathan Ordaz ahead of Leg 2 in Columbus, who made their 2025 CCC debut after earning a Round Bye as reigning League Cup champions.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati must obtain a positive result next week at Estadio Universitario to advance in the tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
LAFC 3, Columbus Crew 0
Bouanga put LAFC ahead midway through the first half, opening his 2025 scoring account with some help from an errant Steven Moreira back pass.
However, the Gabon international needed no help doubling their lead right after the halftime break, curling a right-footed stunner into the upper right-hand corner. Not to be outdone, Ordaz sealed the result for the hosts with a thunderous volley.
Can Columbus, last year's finalists, pull off the Leg 2 comeback next week at home? Or will LAFC move on and meet either Inter Miami CF or Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the quarterfinals?
Goals
FC Cincinnati 1, Tigres UANL 1
Pavel Bucha's 3rd-minute goal gave FC Cincinnati a dream start, but the Orange & Blue couldn't build on that early momentum. Further complicating things, they allowed Tigres to leave TQL Stadium with a 1-1 draw and a valuable away goal from Nicolás Ibáñez.
However, a big positive for Pat Noonan's side was the return of Luca Orellano, a 2024 MLS All-Star and Newcomer of the Year finalist who played his first competitive minutes of 2025 after overcoming a leg injury.
Cincy and Tigres have all to play for next week in Leg 2, with the winner facing either reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy or Costa Rica's Herediano in the quarterfinals.