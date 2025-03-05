LAFC beat Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati draw in Concacaf Champions Cup

Meanwhile, Cincinnati must obtain a positive result next week at Estadio Universitario to advance in the tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The Black & Gold gained a commanding edge in their series thanks to Denis Bouanga 's brace and a late tally from homegrown Nathan Ordaz ahead of Leg 2 in Columbus, who made their 2025 CCC debut after earning a Round Bye as reigning League Cup champions.

LAFC 3, Columbus Crew 0

Bouanga put LAFC ahead midway through the first half, opening his 2025 scoring account with some help from an errant Steven Moreira back pass.

However, the Gabon international needed no help doubling their lead right after the halftime break, curling a right-footed stunner into the upper right-hand corner. Not to be outdone, Ordaz sealed the result for the hosts with a thunderous volley.

Can Columbus, last year's finalists, pull off the Leg 2 comeback next week at home? Or will LAFC move on and meet either Inter Miami CF or Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the quarterfinals?

Goals