Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal

Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Inter Miami CF on Thursday evening for Leg 1 of their highly anticipated semifinals series in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

In addition to prize money, the tournament champion qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Leg 2 awaits April 30 at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium, determining who qualifies for the single-match CCC final on June 1. The aggregate winner will face Tigres UANL (Mexico) or Cruz Azul (Mexico).

This all comes with captain Ryan Gauld recovering from a knee injury, though the Scottish international is on the mend .

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps lead the Supporters' Shield standings with a 6W-1L-2D record (20 points). They're in tremendous form under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, getting a team-best 10 goals in 14 matches across all competitions from USMNT striker Brian White .

Vancouver reached the semifinals in pure Concacaf fashion, getting a 90+3' equalizer from Tristan Blackmon to advance via the away-goals tiebreaker over Pumas in Mexico City. They were the second consecutive LIGA MX opponent Vancouver ousted following similar scenes at Monterrey.

4-0 aggregate vs. Cavalier FC (Jamaica) Quarterfinals: 3-2 aggregate vs. LAFC

Inter Miami channeled the dramatics in the quarterfinals, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and assisting once to overcome a 2-0 second-leg deficit against LAFC. The Herons had relatively smooth sailing in the first two CCC rounds, but were pushed to the brink against another MLS powerhouse.

In MLS action, Inter Miami are the last undefeated team (5W-0L-3D; 18 points) after Benjamin Cremaschi's flying header sealed a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday. They're on 2.25 points per game, a better rate than when they won the 2024 Supporters' Shield race with a record-setting 74 points.