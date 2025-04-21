Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal

Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Inter Miami CF on Thursday evening for Leg 1 of their highly anticipated semifinals series in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1, OneSoccer
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
When
- Thursday, April 24 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
Leg 2 awaits April 30 at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium, determining who qualifies for the single-match CCC final on June 1. The aggregate winner will face Tigres UANL (Mexico) or Cruz Azul (Mexico).
In addition to prize money, the tournament champion qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
Vancouver reached the semifinals in pure Concacaf fashion, getting a 90+3' equalizer from Tristan Blackmon to advance via the away-goals tiebreaker over Pumas in Mexico City. They were the second consecutive LIGA MX opponent Vancouver ousted following similar scenes at Monterrey.
Meanwhile, the Whitecaps lead the Supporters' Shield standings with a 6W-1L-2D record (20 points). They're in tremendous form under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, getting a team-best 10 goals in 14 matches across all competitions from USMNT striker Brian White.
This all comes with captain Ryan Gauld recovering from a knee injury, though the Scottish international is on the mend.
- Round One: 4-1 aggregate vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Round of 16: 4-0 aggregate vs. Cavalier FC (Jamaica)
- Quarterfinals: 3-2 aggregate vs. LAFC
Inter Miami channeled the dramatics in the quarterfinals, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and assisting once to overcome a 2-0 second-leg deficit against LAFC. The Herons had relatively smooth sailing in the first two CCC rounds, but were pushed to the brink against another MLS powerhouse.
In MLS action, Inter Miami are the last undefeated team (5W-0L-3D; 18 points) after Benjamin Cremaschi's flying header sealed a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday. They're on 2.25 points per game, a better rate than when they won the 2024 Supporters' Shield race with a record-setting 74 points.
It all leaves Inter Miami three games away from potentially claiming the continent's biggest prize. They'll also compete in the Club World Cup this summer and hope to regain their Leagues Cup crown, ahead of their eventual goal of claiming MLS Cup presented by Audi.