Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal

Vancouver Whitecaps FC bring a 2-0 aggregate advantage into Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series, hoping to deny Inter Miami CF a historic comeback Wednesday evening at Chase Stadium.

In addition to prize money, the tournament champion qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

If Miami and Vancouver are level on aggregate after regulation, two 15-minute extra-time periods and penalty kicks (if needed) will determine who advances.

The aggregate winner will face Tigres UANL or Cruz Azul in the single-match CCC final on June 1, guaranteeing an MLS vs. LIGA MX matchup.

On Sunday, the reigning Supporters' Shield champions fell 4-3 against FC Dallas to end their undefeated MLS campaign. Head coach Javier Mascherano heavily rotated his squad, opting to rest former FC Barcelona superstars Messi, Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

This time, Inter Miami face a 2-0 deficit before kickoff. They placed just two shots on target in last week's Leg 1 defeat at Vancouver and will look to balance conceding an away goal with clawing their way back.

In Leg 2 of their quarterfinal series against LAFC , Lionel Messi supplied two goals and one assist to turn a 2-0 hole into a memorable 3-2 aggregate victory .

The scenarios for Inter Miami and Vancouver to reach the Final! ✅ @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/Z6CtSuYKs2

Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)

3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)

3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico) Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)

Vancouver have charted an epic run through this year's Concacaf Champions Cup, highlighted by second-leg results in Mexico against Monterrey (Round of 16) and Pumas (quarterfinals).

Now, they're potentially 90 minutes away from reaching the club's first-ever CCC final. That follows last week's 2-0 victory over Miami in Leg 1, when Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter scored for the Whitecaps before BC Place's record crowd and Yohei Takaoka kept a shutout.

While the job's certainly not done, Jesper Sørensen's side has every reason to feel confident. With last weekend's 3-1 win at Minnesota United FC, they remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings and have turned even the sharpest critics into believers.