Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal

Tigres UANL host Cruz Azul on Wednesday night to kick off their all-LIGA MX semifinal series in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

In addition to prize money, the tournament champion qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Leg 2 awaits May 1 at Cruz Azul's Estadio Olímpico Universitario, determining who qualifies for the single-match CCC final on June 1. The aggregate winner will face MLS contenders Inter Miami CF or Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

In LIGA MX action, Tigres finished the Clausura in fourth place after defeating Pumas, 2-1, on the final matchday. Following their semifinal clash with La Máquina, Tigres will face Necaxa in the quarterfinal round of La Liguilla (playoffs).

Nicolás Ibáñez scored in both series to reach three goals in the tournament, while Mexican international Diego Lainez has contributed 1g/2a in four CCC appearances. Veteran Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán has also been impactful during CCC play, posting two clean sheets in five matches.

Tigres' road to the semifinals included series victories over two MLS sides: FC Cincinnati (Round of 16) and LA Galaxy (quarterfinals).

The stage is set. 👀 ▪️ Inter Miami vs. Vancouver ▪️ Cruz Azul vs. Tigres Concacaf #ChampionsCup Semifinals pic.twitter.com/bMoKK5HEwb

Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Real Hope (Haiti)

7-0 aggregate vs. Real Hope (Haiti) Round of 16: 4-1 aggregate vs. Seattle Sounders FC

4-1 aggregate vs. Seattle Sounders FC Quarterfinals: 2-1 aggregate vs. Club América

One of the competition's most successful clubs, Cruz Azul have won six CCC titles – second only to fellow LIGA MX titans Club América's seven.

They also boast this year's tournament's Golden Boot leader (Ángel Sepúlveda, six goals) and top assister (Mateusz Bogusz, three helpers). Bogusz is one of three former MLS standouts on La Máquina's star-studded roster, alongside ex-LAFC teammate Omar Campos and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (ex-Atlanta United).