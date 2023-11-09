Matchday

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Round One Match 3

The last Eastern Conference Semifinal ticket will get punched Sunday night, when Columbus Crew (No. 3) host Atlanta United (No. 6) in Match 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio

Round One Best-of-3 series

After Columbus and Atlanta won their home matches, the league's highest-scoring teams return to Lower.com Field – and whoever emerges will visit Orlando City SC (No. 2) in the next stage of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Both clubs are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Seed: 3rd in the Eastern Conference
  • Record: 57 points (16W-9L-9D)

Columbus got a Cucho Hernández special in Match 1, as the Colombian striker scored both goals in their 2-0 victory. And while Cucho scored yet again in the Crew's Match 2 setback, defensive frailties reared their head.

Columbus, in their first season under head coach Wilfried Nancy, have a clearly-defined tactical approach. Will fans be treated to the version that fueled a 12W-1L-4D home record in the regular season?

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
  • Seed: 6th in the Eastern Conference
  • Record: 51 points (13W-9L-12D)

Surprise, surprise: Atlanta, with Thiago Almada back from red-card suspension in Match 2, were ruthless in the final third. The 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year rounded out the 4-2 scoreline with a gorgeous chipped finish and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year, had 1g/2a.

The Five Stripes weren't nearly as dangerous away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023, going just 3W-6L-8D. But on their day, few teams can keep pace with head coach Gonzalo Pineda's group.

