Columbus Crew take Hell is Real over FC Cincinnati, will host MLS Cup

The Columbus Crew have won a Hell is Real rivalry match for the ages, earning the right to host MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9 after securing a 3-2 comeback victory (extra time) at FC Cincinnati in Saturday's Eastern Conference Final.

Columbus will welcome whoever wins the Western Conference Final between LAFC and Houston Dynamo FC later tonight (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The matchup will mark the fourth MLS Cup appearance in club history, having lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in both 2008 and 2020.

The Crew’s apex moment arrived in the 115th minute, stunning the TQL Stadium crowd when Christian Ramirez slammed home Cucho Hernández’s cushioned header. That moment seemed inevitable after second-half substitutes Ramirez and Julian Gressel flipped the script, factoring into an Alvas Powell own goal (75’) and Diego Rossi (86’) equalizer that forced extra time.