Player of the Week

Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zardes named Week 30 MLS Player of the Week

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After burying a brace in his team's resounding 4-0 victory over Inter Miami CF on Saturday, Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 30 – following up on his Week 27 nod.

The US international helped key the dominant effort with goals in the 39th and 64th minutes, delivering Columbus a vital three points as they seek a late-season push back into an Eastern Conference Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

With the match still deadlocked approaching the 40-minute mark, Zardes got the Crew on the scoreboard with a flicked header off a pinpoint assist from Pedro Santos.

Advertising

After Santos put the Crew up 2-0 with a strike of his own just before halftime, Zardes effectively put the contest to bed with his second of the evening four minutes past the hour-mark. Santos again played the role of provider, chasing down a ball near the endline on the right side and sending in a cross that Zardes cashed home for another headed finish.

That allowed Columbus to cruise to the three-point result, with an own goal off Miami's Leandro Gonzalez Pirez rounding out the 4-0 scoreline.

The reigning MLS Cup champions now find themselves four points shy of CF Montréal for the East's seventh and final postseason bid with five matches left in their 2021 campaign. They return to action Wednesday at Nashville SC (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), with Zardes one strike away from his fourth consecutive year of double-digit goals. He has nine tallies in 20 games (17 starts) this year.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Columbus Crew Gyasi Zardes Player of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

Vancouver's Brian White named Week 29 MLS Player of the Week
Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi named Week 28 MLS Player of the Week
Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes named Week 27 MLS Player of the Week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 30
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 30
Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zardes named Week 30 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zardes named Week 30 MLS Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Columbus Crew, Real Salt Lake ignite Week 30

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Columbus Crew, Real Salt Lake ignite Week 30
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 30

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 30
MLS veteran Justin Meram retires from international soccer with Iraq

MLS veteran Justin Meram retires from international soccer with Iraq
Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar
More News
Video
Video
Week 30's biggest storylines! Review Show roars back after international break
25:56

Week 30's biggest storylines! Review Show roars back after international break
Deserved reds in Toronto-Atlanta? Tempers flare at Red Bull Arena
7:22
Instant Replay

Deserved reds in Toronto-Atlanta? Tempers flare at Red Bull Arena
Three GOTW candidates in 1 game! Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week
1:47

Three GOTW candidates in 1 game! Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week
Watch the best moments of Week 30
4:02

Watch the best moments of Week 30
More Video