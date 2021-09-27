Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes named Week 27 MLS Player of the Week

After scoring both goals in his team's 2-1 win over CF Montréal , Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes has been named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 27.

Zardes got the opener on the stroke of halftime, converting a first-time volley off a cross from Derrick Etienne Jr. to give the Crew a 1-0 lead and notch his milestone 50th career regular-season goal for the club.

The US men's national teamer was instrumental in his team securing three vital points in the Eastern Conference playoff race, striking for goals in the 44th and 62nd minutes to pace Columbus' victory.

He then added a second just after the hour-mark in spectacular fashion, uncorking a left-footed distance shot that he curled into the top corner. Montréal's Romell Quioto pulled back a consolation goal during second-half stoppage time, making Zardes' brace the game-winning tally.

The result helped fuel Columbus' campaign to re-enter the East's seven Audi MLS Cup Playoff places. The defending MLS Cup champs are three points shy of Montréal with seven regular-season matches left to play. Zardes has now netted seven times in 18 MLS games this season.

The Crew return to action Wednesday with a trophy on the line, as they face last year's Liga MX champs Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup at Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN).