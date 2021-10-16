Recap: Columbus Crew 4, Inter Miami CF 0

Zardes' two-goal effort – coupled with a goal and two assists from Santos – kept Columbus within striking distance of the Eastern Conference's seven Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs places with five regular-season games remaining. Miami have now lost six straight for the second time this season and were shut out for the fourth game in a row, further sinking their postseason hopes.

After a slow start, Columbus beat Nick Marsman in the 40th minute through Zardes. Fresh off representing the US men's national team during October's international break, the veteran forward flicked home a header off Santos' feed to make it 1-0.

Moments later, in the 44th minute, Santos scored a goal of his own. Darlington Nagbe pounced on a Gonzalo Higuain turnover from a throw-in and slipped it centrally to the Portuguese winger for a simple finish that doubled the hosts' advantage.