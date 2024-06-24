Player of the Matchday

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday

image
MLSsoccer staff

Cucho Hernández scored a hat trick to lead the Columbus Crew's 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City and take MLS Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 22.

With Saturday's three-goal outburst at Lower.com Field, the Colombian star became just the fifth active MLS player with at least three regular-season hat tricks – joining CF Montréal's Josef Martínez (six), Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (four), Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango (three) and D.C. United's Christian Benteke (three).

Additionally, all three of Hernandez's hat tricks have come in his last 20 games dating back to last season. He's scored 19 goals total during this span, equaling a club milestone only previously achieved by Stern John (1998-99).

Cucho is now a two-time Player of the Matchday winner, following his recognition during Matchday 30 of the 2023 season. He's the first Crew player to receive the award in back-to-back seasons since Guillermo Barros Schelotto in 2008 and '09.

Columbus, the 2023 MLS Cup champions, seek their sixth win in seven games on Saturday night when visiting the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Player of the Matchday Columbus Crew Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez Matchday

Related Stories

FC Dallas' Petar Musa named Player of the Matchday
FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo named Player of the Matchday
New England Revolution's Aljaž Ivačič named Player of the Matchday
More News
More News
Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez

San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez
Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form
Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22
Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 22: Cucho Hernández
1:00

Player of the Matchday 22: Cucho Hernández
Must-see golazos! Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:40

Must-see golazos! Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Cedar Stars Academy vs. Strikers FC | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U19 Final
2:09

Cedar Stars Academy vs. Strikers FC | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U19 Final
FC DELCO vs. Real Colorado | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U16 Final
1:37

FC DELCO vs. Real Colorado | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U16 Final