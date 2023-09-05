Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday

A first-ever MLS hat trick has led to a first-ever MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire award for Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández , the league's top performer in Matchday 30.

The 24-year-old Colombian international is the Crew's second Player of the Matchday recipient in 2023, after now-former midfielder Lucas Zelarayán in Matchday 2. The latter's departure to the Saudi Pro League during the Secondary Transfer Window pushed Hernández to the forefront of the club's three-pronged attack that also includes summer signing Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez.

Hernández, a club-record signing from English Championship side Watford, has 9g/10a on the current campaign, producing 31 goal contributions (18 goals, 13 assists) since making his MLS debut on July 9, 2022. That's fifth-most in the league during that period. He also needs just one more assist to become just the fourth player in club history to register double-digit goals and assists in a single season.

Cucho and the Crew are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 16 (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) when visiting Orlando City SC in a crucial game between two Eastern Conference powerhouses looking to secure home-field advantage in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.