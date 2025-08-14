Know Your Rival: What to expect from LIGA MX's Leagues Cup quarterfinalists

With four LIGA MX tests on the horizon, this guide aims to help you learn the difference between Tigres and Toluca and how to tell Pachuca from Puebla.

MLS teams will again look to seize all three Concacaf Champions Cup places available to the top finishers in the tournament and freeze out LIGA MX, while the Mexican teams will hope to expand their CCC spots for 2026 – and perhaps be the club that finally lifts the two-bowled trophy.

Where they can hurt Miami: On the wings. Correa’s arrival has emboldened (and created space for) young, quick wingers Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera, who are finally getting some redemption from underwhelming tenures to start their Tigres careers. Miami’s fullbacks will have a busy night, which could spell danger.

The cult hero: Nahuel Guzmán - A goalkeeper plenty of MLS fan bases love to hate because of his antics, Guzmán is beloved by Tigres fans not only for his antics and character but also because of the shot-stopping he's now provided for more than a decade.

The big star: Ángel Correa – Yes, the Argentine is now the main attraction for Tigres, taking the mantle from veteran forward André-Pierre Gignac. He arrived from Atlético Madrid this summer, and already looks to be a savvy signing. He's scored four goals in Leagues Cup and kept the momentum going with a goal and an assist in that thrashing of Puebla.

How they’re doing in LIGA MX: Tigres face a huge test this weekend against Club América, but thus far have beaten Puebla 7-0, defending champion Toluca 4-3 on the road and opened the campaign with a win over FC Juárez.

Where they can hurt Orlando: Though Vega and Gallardo will certainly pose a threat out wide, Toluca’s midfield trio – headlined by rumored Palmeiras and Ipswich Town target Marcel Ruiz, but also including Jesús “Canelo” Angulo and Franco Romero – will keep César Araújo and Eduard Atuesta far more occupied than any team Orlando City faced in Phase One.

The cult hero: Jesús Gallardo - Discarded by Monterrey, Gallardo has shown at Toluca that he still has plenty to offer. He’s played left back for years for El Tri and in LIGA MX, but his winger tendencies still show as he gets forward at any opportunity.

The big star: Alexis Vega - It’s difficult to describe just how impressive Vega has been in 2025. He was the key piece in Toluca’s run to the title alongside Portuguese striker Paulinho, scoring 13 goals and assisting 11 more. Then, Vega propelled Mexico to the Concacaf Gold Cup championship and added the Campeón de Campeones trophy for good measure. Not bad for a guy who's been criticized for his off-field activities.

How they’re doing in LIGA MX: Toluca have started their LIGA MX title defense well, winning three of their first four contests. The only blemish is a home defeat to Tigres by a single goal.

How they got here: The Diablos Rojos rallied late to force a 2-2 draw with the defending Leagues Cup champions, Columbus Crew . They won the ensuing shootout, then beat CF Montréal and New York City FC by identical 2-1 scorelines.

Quarterfinal

When: Aug. 20 at LA Galaxy (11:45 pm ET)

Aug. 20 at LA Galaxy (11:45 pm ET) Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+

How they got here: Pachuca got through their Leagues Cup matches undefeated, starting with a 3-2 win over Chucky Lozano’s San Diego FC, then drawing (but losing a shootout) with LAFC and getting past the Houston Dynamo 2-1 to secure a quarterfinal place.

How they’re doing in LIGA MX: Very well. Tuzos lead the league with four wins in their first four matches, scoring 10 and conceding just twice.

The big star: Víctor Guzmán - Pachuca manager Jaime Lozano looks to have revitalized the 30-year-old midfielder, who barely saw any FIFA Club World Cup minutes but has responded with a goal and three assists in the seven matches since.

The cult hero: Elías Montiel - At least, he will be. The 19-year-old does it all in the middle of the park, recovering the ball often, playing passes that create scoring chances and even finishing off plays himself like he did against Real Madrid in the Club World Cup. Montiel shows the Pachuca talent pipeline is still flowing.