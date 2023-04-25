Columbus Crew defender Will Sands out for 2023 with torn ACL

Columbus Crew defender Will Sands will miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season after suffering a left ACL tear, the club announced Tuesday.
Sands, 22, got injured during the first half of Columbus’ 1-0 Matchday 9 loss at Charlotte FC last Saturday.
The injury blow comes after Sands emerged as the Crew’s preferred left wingback under new manager Wilfried Nancy. He had two assists in seven games (all starts) this season, his second after turning pro ahead of the 2022 campaign.
“It is disappointing to lose Will for the year as a club and especially for him personally, as he was truly coming into form on the pitch early in the season,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “He has always attacked his preparation with great drive and positive energy, and we know he will carry that same mindset into his recovery process.”
Given Sands’ injury, Columbus acquired left back Malte Amundsen in a trade with New York City FC ahead of the Primary Transfer Window closing Monday night. Amundsen, an MLS Cup 2021 winner at NYCFC, helps Columbus stay two-deep after they signed MLS veteran Jimmy Medranda as a free agent this past winter. Yaw Yeboah could also fill in.
Columbus, MLS Cup champions in 2020, are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return this year. They’re led by DP attackers Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán, while players like Sands have flourished under Nancy’s development-focused approach.