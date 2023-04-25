Columbus Crew defender Will Sands out for 2023 with torn ACL

The injury blow comes after Sands emerged as the Crew’s preferred left wingback under new manager Wilfried Nancy. He had two assists in seven games (all starts) this season, his second after turning pro ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“It is disappointing to lose Will for the year as a club and especially for him personally, as he was truly coming into form on the pitch early in the season,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “He has always attacked his preparation with great drive and positive energy, and we know he will carry that same mindset into his recovery process.”