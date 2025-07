Leagues Cup: Every MLS vs. LIGA MX matchup during Phase One

Leagues Cup 2025 will have a new format : When Phase One unfolds from July 29 to August 7, every team's three matches will be against a team from the opposite league.

This shift creates 54 MLS vs. LIGA MX games in Phase One – increasing rivalry stakes throughout the tournament that crowns a champion and sends its top three finishers to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Even more, the top four clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific table reach the knockout rounds, ensuring four more rivalry games in the quarterfinals.