Columbus Crew acquire defender Malte Amundsen in trade with NYCFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CLB receive: Malte Amundsen

Malte Amundsen NYC receive: Up to $500k GAM

The Columbus Crew have acquired left back Malte Amundsen from New York City FC, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Tuesday.

The deal, which sees up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) head to NYCFC in exchange for the former Danish youth international, was completed before the league’s Primary Transfer Window closed Monday evening. There's $400k in guaranteed GAM, split across this season and next, as part of the deal, plus another $100k in performance-based GAM.

Why Amundsen

Amundsen, an MLS Cup 2021 winner, had fallen down the depth chart at NYCFC. The 25-year-old arrives in Columbus after starting left wingback Will Sands suffered an injury in the Crew’s Matchday 9 defeat at Charlotte FC. The homegrown defender will undergo ACL surgery on his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Amundsen will be added to the Crew roster through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.

"Malte is a young, experienced player who has already proven his potential overseas and in MLS, including quality performances in the playoffs," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. "We are really familiar with his skillset and competitiveness from his time in the Eastern Conference, and we are confident he will be a strong fit within our system.

"It is disappointing to lose Will for the year as a club and especially for him personally, as he was truly coming into form on the pitch early in the season. He has always attacked his preparation with great drive and positive energy, and we know he will carry that same mindset into his recovery process."

Impact on Columbus, NYCFC

Amundsen originally joined NYCFC ahead of the 2021 MLS season, leading to 1g/5a in 59 regular-season games (37 starts). As Amundsen departs the club, head coach Nick Cushing calls upon Braian Cufré (on loan from LaLiga’s RCD Mallorca) and Kevin O'Toole as left back options.

Given Sands' injury, Amundsen will compete for starter’s minutes in Columbus alongside Jimmy Medranda after the MLS veteran joined in free agency this past offseason. Under new head coach Wilfried Nancy, Columbus have played with wingbacks and three center backs.

"We would like to thank Malte for all his contributions to the club," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Malte has been an utmost professional since the day he arrived and has played a part in our success the last couple of seasons. We wish him all the best in Columbus."

Through nearly a quarter of the 2023 season, NYCFC and Columbus are both in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. They’ve combined to win two of the past four MLS Cups.