Columbus Crew clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Columbus Crew will look to defend their MLS Cup presented by Audi title in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Wilfried Nancy's side is officially in the postseason after a 0-0 draw at Hell is Real rivals FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Last month, Columbus won the Leagues Cup 2024 title. They also made the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final in June.

Led by Colombian international Cucho Hernández, the vaunted Crew attack also includes Uruguay international Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez.

Legendary MLS midfielder Darlington Nagbe commands the center of the pitch, and there's been no let-down since homegrown star Aidan Morris joined Middlesbrough in June.

Columbus' defense boasts 2024 MLS All-Stars Steven Moreira and Rudy Camacho, and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Can Columbus become the first back-to-back MLS Cup winners since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy?

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

