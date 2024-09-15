Columbus Crew clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Last month, Columbus won the Leagues Cup 2024 title . They also made the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final in June.

Wilfried Nancy's side is officially in the postseason after a 0-0 draw at Hell is Real rivals FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Columbus Crew will look to defend their MLS Cup presented by Audi title in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Star players

Led by Colombian international Cucho Hernández, the vaunted Crew attack also includes Uruguay international Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez.

Legendary MLS midfielder Darlington Nagbe commands the center of the pitch, and there's been no let-down since homegrown star Aidan Morris joined Middlesbrough in June.

Columbus' defense boasts 2024 MLS All-Stars Steven Moreira and Rudy Camacho, and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.