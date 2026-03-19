Houston Dynamo's Nick Markanich suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 4 of the 2026 season.
Nick Markanich suspended, fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Houston Dynamo FC forward Nick Markanich for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Markanich an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 for serious foul play in the 93rd+ minute of Houston’s match against the Portland Timbers on March 14.
Markanich will serve his red card suspension during Houston Dynamo FC’s match against FC Dallas on Saturday, March 21. The additional match suspension will be served during Houston’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 4.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has also fined Markanich for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 93rd+ minute of Houston’s match against the Portland Timbers on March 14.