Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Eastern Conference sides square off when the Philadelphia Union host Chicago Fire FC for Matchday 5's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, March 21 | 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT
Where
- Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania
Record
- 15th in Eastern Conference
- 0 points, 0W-4L-0D record
What to know
After a historic 2025 campaign, which included winning their second-ever Supporters' Shield title with 66 points and a club-record 20 wins, Philly have started slowly in 2026.
The Union have lost each of their first four MLS matches, including three by just one goal. Midweek, they also exited the Concacaf Champions Cup in the Round of 16 to LIGA MX powerhouse Club América (2-1 aggregate).
Offensively, Philadelphia have struggled to replace the departure of Tai Baribo, who led the team with 16 goals last season. DP striker Bruno Damiani and club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh have yet to score in league play, while Milan Iloski is still looking for his first goal contribution this year.
Still, as reigning Shield champions, the Union possess plenty of talent at every position. The defense, which was the best in the league a season ago, has kept them in games this season, but the attack has yet to find its footing.
Is this the match that sparks the Union's season?
Who to watch
- Bruno Damiani: Leading the line after Baribo's trade to D.C. United, the Uruguayan striker has two goals across all competitions this year.
- Milan Iloski: After finishing the 2025 MLS season with 12 goals, Iloski is still searching for his first tally of 2026.
- Cavan Sullivan: Often heralded as one of the best young talents in the world, the 16-year-old has already played a key role for Philly in CCC with 2g/3a in four appearances. Will that translate to league play?
- Olwethu Makhanya: The South African center back has emerged as one of the best young defenders in MLS and is battling for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Andre Blake: The veteran Jamaican and three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year anchors the Union's backline. Later this month, he's hoping to help guide the Reggae Boyz to a spot at the World Cup via the intercontinental playoff.
Predicted XI
Head coach Bradley Carnell is still searching for his first-choice lineup. Plus, there could be squad rotation after their midweek CCC exit.
Record
- 7th in Eastern Conference
- 4 points, 1W-2L-1D record
What to know
In head coach Gregg Berhalter's first year at the helm last season, Chicago returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. After beating Orlando City, 3-1, in the Wild Card round, the Fire were eventually knocked out by top-seeded Philly in Round One.
With a turnaround underway in the Windy City, Chicago are looking to go one step further this season.
Although they suffered a setback last weekend in a 2-1 defeat to D.C. United, the Fire have shown quality and progress. Now, it's about finding consistency and buckling down defensively to see out results.
Boasting a dangerous attack, Chicago are led by All-Star midfielder Philip Zinckernagel, DP striker Hugo Cuypers and DP winger Jonathan Bamba. Zinckernagel is searching for his first goal contribution this year.
Who to watch
- Hugo Cuypers: After posting 17g/3a in 2025, the Belgian striker leads the way with three goals this season.
- Jonathan Bamba: The Ivorian winger does his damage in transition and around the penalty area.
- Philip Zinckernagel: Last season, the Danish veteran recorded 30 goal contributions (15g/15a) and was third in MLS Newcomer of the Year voting.
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi: After joining Chicago in the winter transfer window, the South African international is one of the Fire's most dependable defenders. He's chasing a spot at the World Cup.
- Chris Brady: The homegrown goalkeeper is nearing 100 MLS appearances for Chicago and hopes to be included in the USMNT's final World Cup roster.
Predicted XI
There are a few options with the Fire's backline and midfield. Might Berhalter switch things up?
It's a matchup of strength against strength as Chicago's potent offense goes head-to-head with Philadelphia's stout defense. Last season, Chicago netted the second-most goals in the regular season (68), while Philly conceded the fewest (35).