Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Eastern Conference sides square off when the Philadelphia Union host Chicago Fire FC for Matchday 5's Walmart Saturday Showdown.

Record

15th in Eastern Conference

0 points, 0W-4L-0D record

What to know

After a historic 2025 campaign, which included winning their second-ever Supporters' Shield title with 66 points and a club-record 20 wins, Philly have started slowly in 2026.

The Union have lost each of their first four MLS matches, including three by just one goal. Midweek, they also exited the Concacaf Champions Cup in the Round of 16 to LIGA MX powerhouse Club América (2-1 aggregate).

Offensively, Philadelphia have struggled to replace the departure of Tai Baribo, who led the team with 16 goals last season. DP striker Bruno Damiani and club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh have yet to score in league play, while Milan Iloski is still looking for his first goal contribution this year.

Still, as reigning Shield champions, the Union possess plenty of talent at every position. The defense, which was the best in the league a season ago, has kept them in games this season, but the attack has yet to find its footing.

Is this the match that sparks the Union's season?

Who to watch

Bruno Damiani: Leading the line after Baribo's trade to D.C. United, the Uruguayan striker has two goals across all competitions this year.

Leading the line after Baribo's trade to D.C. United, the Uruguayan striker has two goals across all competitions this year. Milan Iloski: After finishing the 2025 MLS season with 12 goals, Iloski is still searching for his first tally of 2026.

After finishing the 2025 MLS season with 12 goals, Iloski is still searching for his first tally of 2026. Cavan Sullivan: Often heralded as one of the best young talents in the world, the 16-year-old has already played a key role for Philly in CCC with 2g/3a in four appearances. Will that translate to league play?

Often heralded as one of the best young talents in the world, the 16-year-old has already played a key role for Philly in CCC with 2g/3a in four appearances. Will that translate to league play? Olwethu Makhanya: The South African center back has emerged as one of the best young defenders in MLS and is battling for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African center back has emerged as one of the best young defenders in MLS and is battling for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Andre Blake: The veteran Jamaican and three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year anchors the Union's backline. Later this month, he's hoping to help guide the Reggae Boyz to a spot at the World Cup via the intercontinental playoff.

Predicted XI