2027 MLS Sprint Season: Key info, what to know

Major League Soccer has announced details of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, which will launch the league's transition into the new summer-to-spring calendar and schedule alignment with the world’s top soccer leagues.

Key info

The fast-paced, high-stakes campaign will begin in February and culminate in the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi in May.

Not only will the Sprint Season crown an MLS Cup champion, but it will also have international competition implications, determining qualification for the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2028 Leagues Cup.

The Sprint Season will see each MLS team play 14 regular-season games from February to April. Regular season matches will consist of intra-conference play with teams facing each of their 14 conference opponents once, seven matches at home and seven matches away.