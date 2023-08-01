Atlanta United sign forward Jamal Thiaré

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have made another summertime move, announcing Tuesday they have signed Senegalese forward Jamal Thiaré.

The 30-year-old, who was a free agent after last playing in France for Ligue 2 side Le Havre, is under contract through the 2024 MLS season.

Thiaré has spent the majority of his professional career playing for Le Havre and French lower-league side US Avranches, all after starting in Belgium with RSC Charleroi. He arrives with 61 goals and 25 assists in 227 all-competition appearances.

"Jamal’s profile is one that translates well to this league and will complement the group of players that we’ll have for the final stretch of the season," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.