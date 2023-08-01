Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign forward Jamal Thiaré

Atlanta United have made another summertime move, announcing Tuesday they have signed Senegalese forward Jamal Thiaré.

The 30-year-old, who was a free agent after last playing in France for Ligue 2 side Le Havre, is under contract through the 2024 MLS season.

Thiaré has spent the majority of his professional career playing for Le Havre and French lower-league side US Avranches, all after starting in Belgium with RSC Charleroi. He arrives with 61 goals and 25 assists in 227 all-competition appearances.

"Jamal’s profile is one that translates well to this league and will complement the group of players that we’ll have for the final stretch of the season," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

"He’s a veteran striker who has been a proven goal scorer throughout his career and we’re looking forward to having him bolster our attack."

Thiaré is Atlanta's second signing of the Secondary Transfer Window, which ends on Wednesday evening (Aug. 2). The other newcomer is French midfielder Tristan Muyumba, who was last at Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp.

Thiaré joins an Atlanta attack that's led by midfielder Thiago Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, the club's two Designated Players. Their 42 goals scored are the third-most in the Eastern Conference, helping the Five Stripes occupy seventh place in pursuit of an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.

