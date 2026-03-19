FC Cincinnati's Gerardo Valenzuela suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following ruling after Matchday 4 of the 2026 season.
Gerardo Valenzuela suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Cincinnati midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Valenzuela an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 for serious foul play in the 69th minute of Cincinnati’s match against the New England Revolution on March 15.
Valenzuela will serve his red card suspension during FC Cincinnati’s match against CF Montréal on Sunday, March 22. The additional match suspension will be served during Cincinnati’s match against Red Bull New York on Saturday, April 4.