Seattle Sounders sign defender Antino Lopez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 23-year-old center back is under contract through the 2026 season with options through June 2027 and the 2027-2028 season.

Lopez has two goals in 43 appearances with Tacoma and featured five times with the Sounders via short-term agreements.

"We’re excited to sign Antino to the roster after the strong performances he’s put together with Tacoma Defiance and in his call-ups to the first team," said Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

"Tino has continued to grow in our system and showed impressive consistency and quality to earn this next step. His progression is another example of the player development pathway we’ve built at this club, where young players are provided with the best staff in the country to achieve their best."

The Sounders FC Academy product played college soccer at Duke, then was picked in the second round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

Lopez is the 13th player on Seattle's current roster who came up through Tacoma, as well as the eighth who played for Sounders FC Academy.

"Antino has earned this contract by stepping up in the moments he’s been called upon," said Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer.

"Whether it was with Tacoma Defiance or in opportunities with our group, he’s shown the work rate and quality that we value as a staff. He’s continued to grow within our system and earn the trust of his teammates and coaches."