CF Montréal sign homegrown goalkeeper Samsy Keita

CF Montréal have signed goalkeeper Samsy Keita to a homegrown contract, the club announced Friday.

The 16-year-old Canadian youth international is under contract through the 2028-29 season with options for 2029-31. He becomes the fifth goalkeeper from Montréal's academy to join the first team.

“We are very pleased to announce the signing of Samsy to the professional squad,” said Luca Saputo, senior director of recruitment and sporting methodology.

“His work ethic and goalkeeping skills make him a very promising player. We have full confidence in his potential and his ability to become a long-term part of our project.”

Keita joined the CF Montréal Academy from Celtix du Haut-Richelieu in July 2024. Last year, he helped the club's U16 side qualify for the MLS NEXT playoffs.

Internationally, Keita has represented Canada at the U-16 and U-17 levels. Most recently, he was a part of Les Rouges' squad at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Keita joins a goalkeeping group led by Thomas Gillier and Sébastian Breza. Canadian international Jonathan Sirois was traded to FC Dallas earlier this offseason.

Montréal open their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at San Diego FC (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).