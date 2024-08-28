Seattle Sounders sign winger Georgi Minoungou

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Seattle Sounders FC have signed winger Georgi Minoungou from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance, the club announced Wednesday. He is under contract through 2028 with a team option for 2029.
Minoungou, 22, has played five games with Seattle's first team via short-term call-ups. He has 4g/10a in 58 career appearances for Tacoma Defiance.
"The club is excited to sign Georgi to a First Team contract," said General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He’s a talented young attacking player who has proven himself for Defiance at the MLS NEXT Pro level, in addition to his opportunities with the First Team.
"Georgi has also grown consistently since joining the organization in 2022, and we look forward to continuing his professional development going forward."
Minoungou will add depth to an attack featuring Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák, Raúl Ruidíaz and Paul Rothrock, as well as Designated Player Pedro de la Vega.
"I'd like to congratulate Georgi and officially welcome him to the squad," said head coach Brian Schmetzer.
"This is a well-deserved opportunity for a player who not only has performed well for Tacoma Defiance, but also taken full advantage of his chances with the First Team. Our staff is looking forward to working with Georgi and continuing his development at the MLS level."
Seattle are fifth in the Western Conference with 40 points. They host LAFC in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals tonight (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
