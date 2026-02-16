MLS is Back

Colorado Rapids 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule

Team Snapshot

Former Tottenham Hotspur assistant Matt Wells takes over as Colorado head coach ahead of the 2026 season, following Chris Armas' two-year stint in charge.

The first-year manager will oversee a side with strong US men's national team ties – most notably DP midfielder Paxten Aaronson and goalkeeper Zack Steffen, along with defenders Sam Vines and Reggie Cannon.

Rafael Navarro is Colorado's top returning scorer with 12g/5a last year.

Key Signings

  • Hamzat Ojediran: The deep-lying midfielder arrives from Ligue 1 side RC Lens. Ojediran represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup. 
  • Dante Sealy: The Trinidad & Tobago international attacker was acquired from CF Montréal after a breakout 2025 season in which he delivered a career-best 9g/2a.

Full roster

Key Departures

  • Cole Bassett: The homegrown midfielder was traded to the Portland Timbers after completing two different stints (2018-21 & 2023-25) with Colorado.
  • Calvin Harris: Harris signed with Sporting Kansas City in free agency. He spent three seasons with the Rapids.
  • Oliver Larraz: The homegrown midfielder joined Vancouver Whitecaps FC in free agency. Larraz was out of contract after four seasons with Colorado.
  • Andreas Maxsø: Acquired as a Designated Player in 2023, the former Denmark international center back’s option was declined.

Projected Starting XI

26ProjectedXI-COL

Predictions

Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the Colorado Rapids.

  • Andrés Agulla: 13th in Western Conference
  • Marcelo Balboa: 8th in Western Conference
  • Max Bretos: 13th in Western Conference
  • Steve Cangialosi: 9th in Western Conference
  • Daniel Chapela: 14th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Western Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 12th in Western Conference
  • Tony Husband: 12th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 15th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 12th in Western Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 13th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 11th in Western Conference
  • Bruno Vain: 14th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 15th in Western Conference

New Kit

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Matt Wells
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
  • Last year: 11W-15L-8D, 41 points, 11th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

