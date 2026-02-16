Colorado Rapids 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
Team Snapshot
Former Tottenham Hotspur assistant Matt Wells takes over as Colorado head coach ahead of the 2026 season, following Chris Armas' two-year stint in charge.
The first-year manager will oversee a side with strong US men's national team ties – most notably DP midfielder Paxten Aaronson and goalkeeper Zack Steffen, along with defenders Sam Vines and Reggie Cannon.
Rafael Navarro is Colorado's top returning scorer with 12g/5a last year.
Key Signings
- Hamzat Ojediran: The deep-lying midfielder arrives from Ligue 1 side RC Lens. Ojediran represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
- Dante Sealy: The Trinidad & Tobago international attacker was acquired from CF Montréal after a breakout 2025 season in which he delivered a career-best 9g/2a.
Key Departures
- Cole Bassett: The homegrown midfielder was traded to the Portland Timbers after completing two different stints (2018-21 & 2023-25) with Colorado.
- Calvin Harris: Harris signed with Sporting Kansas City in free agency. He spent three seasons with the Rapids.
- Oliver Larraz: The homegrown midfielder joined Vancouver Whitecaps FC in free agency. Larraz was out of contract after four seasons with Colorado.
- Andreas Maxsø: Acquired as a Designated Player in 2023, the former Denmark international center back’s option was declined.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the Colorado Rapids.
- Andrés Agulla: 13th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 8th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 13th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 9th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 14th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 12th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 12th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 15th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 12th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 13th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 11th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 14th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 15th in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Matt Wells
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- Last year: 11W-15L-8D, 41 points, 11th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify