College to MLS: Which SuperDraft picks are most impactful in 2022?

The 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas class is shaping up to be solid, with several players emerging as key contributors heading into the June international break.

Now, will there be a Tajon Buchanan or Daryl Dike-level talent in this year’s crop? That’s a high bar to meet since those players collected upwards of $17 million combined in transfer fees this past winter when Buchanan went from the New England Revolution to Belgium’s Club Brugge and Dike went from Orlando City SC to England’s West Bromwich Albion. They’re also respectively part of the United States and Canadian men’s national teams.

But there’s undoubtedly solid MLS contributors carving out key roles across the league as their rookie seasons unfold. If the fit is right and clubs do their homework, they can acquire budget-friendly players who fill positions of need either right away or deeper down the depth chart. It’s perhaps not the most essential roster-building mechanism available to clubs, but there’s value to be found.

Before getting underway, here’s a quick breakdown of SuperDraft selections (by round) that actually signed with MLS teams in 2022. A bunch went to MLS NEXT Pro teams, so maybe they’ll reach their club’s first team long-term. The cheat-sheet version: 28 of 75 selections signed with MLS teams and there were 10 passes: