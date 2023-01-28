MLS preseason 2023: Sounders get Club World Cup prep, Red Bulls top US U-20s 

Seattle Sounders FC played their first and final tune-up matches ahead of their participation at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup next week, facing a pair of European opponents in Marbella, Spain. Back stateside, Sporting Kansas City, New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United also saw action against non-MLS competition, while LAFC took on NYCFC in a closed-door friendly.
Here's how each team fared on a busy preseason Saturday.
Seattle Sounders 0, Wolfsberger 0
A mostly first-choice lineup couldn't find a goal for the Sounders, and the club had to settle for a scoreless draw against Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in Marbella, Spain.
Raul Ruidíaz and Jordan Morris threatened throughout the match, but neither were able to break the deadlock to find a winner for Seattle.
Goals
- None
Lineups
- SEA starting XI: Stefan Frei - Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou - Josh Atencio, Albert Rusnák - Cristian Roldan, Nicolás Lodeiro, Jordan Morris - Raul Ruidíaz
Seattle Sounders 2, Hammarby 3
The Sounders found their scoring touch, but couldn't get past Sweden's Hammarby IF in Saturday's nightcap.
Despite goals from veteran Fredy Montero and youngster Georgi Minoungou (of Tacoma Defiance), the Sounders failed to secure the win, giving up three goals (two in the second half) to Hammarby.
The biggest plus for the Rave Green was the return of 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player finalist João Paulo, who saw his first minutes of action since tearing his ACL in May.
Goals
- 39' - SEA - Fredy Montero
- 45' - HAM
- 57' - HAM
- 72' - SEA - Georgie Minoungou
- 88' - HAM
Lineups
- SEA starting XI: Stefan Cleveland - Ethan Dobbelaere, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe - Sota Kitahara, João Paulo - Reed Baker-Whiting, Fredy Montero, Léo Chú - Héber
New York Red Bulls 2, USA U-20s 1
The Red Bulls got goals from Brazilian attackers Luquinhas and Elias Manoel to earn a 2-1 win over the US U-20s at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Luquinhas opened the scoring in the first half, but the US U-20s found a goal of their own to bring the sides level heading into the break. In the second half, Manoel – who recently inked a permanent deal with the Red Bulls after first joining them on loan for the end of 2022 – grabbed the game-winner with a stunning scissor kick.
Goals
- 1H - RBNY - Luquinhas
- 2H - RBNY - Elias Manoel
Lineups
- RBNY starting XI: Anthony Marcucci - Frankie Amaya, Tom Barlow, Cristian Cásseres Jr., Kyle Duncan, Omir Fernandez, Luquinhas, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Jayden Reid, Dru Yearwood
Sporting Kansas City 8, Grand Canyon University 0
The goals came fast and they didn't stop in Phoenix, Ariz, as Sporting Kansas City put three away in the first half and added five more in the second to beat NCAA side Grand Canyon University 8-0.
Six SKC players found the net in the one-sided rout, including U22 initiative signing Marinos Tzionis, who scored the game's only brace.
Goals
- 13' - SKC - Erik Thommy
- 21' - SKC - GCU own goal
- 28' - SKC - Daniel Salloi
- 46' - SKC - Shaun Joash
- 51' - SKC - Danny Flores
- 70' - SKC - Marinos Tzionis
- 70' - SKC - Jake Davis
- 80' - SKC - Marinos Tzionis
Lineups
- SKC starting XI: Tim Melia - Kayden Pierre, Kortne Ford, Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat - Roger Espinoza, Remi Walter, Erik Thommy - Johnny Russell, Willy Agada, Daniel Salloi
- SKC second starting XI: Kendall McIntosh - Cam Duke, Chris Rindov, Nassim Mekideche, Robert Voloder - Felipe Hernández, Danny Flores, Jake Davis - Yeison Mejía, Shaun Joash, Marions Tzionis
Atlanta United 3, Chattanooga 3
Luiz Araújo netted a brace and Machop Chol added a third goal for Atlanta United, who played to a 3-3 draw against National Independent Soccer Association (third division) side Chattanooga FC in their 2023 preseason opener.
All six goals came during a lively first half at Finley Stadium. Things calmed down significantly over the final 45 minutes, with neither side emerging victorious.
Goals
- 7' - CHA
- 12' - ATL - Luiz Araújo
- 20' - ATL - Machop Chol
- 28' - CHA
- 42' - ATL - Luiz Araújo
- 44' - CHA
Lineups
- ATL starting XI: Brad Guzan - Santiago Sosa, Luiz Araújo, Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra, Andrew Gutman, Matheus Rossetto, Juanjo Purata, Machop Chol, Jackson Conway
- ATL second starting XI: Quentin Westberg - Aiden McFadden, Noah Cobb, Kofi Twumasi, Ronald Hernández, Andrew Carleton, Nick Firmino, David Mejía, Luke Brennan, Tyler Young, Danial Sebhatu
LAFC 1, NYCFC 1
LAFC and NYCFC played to a 1-1 draw in a closed-door friendly in Los Angeles, Calif.
The hosts broke the ice five minutes from halftime, only for the Cityzens to even things up just two minutes later via a Talles Magno penalty kick. The score remained unchanged in the second half, as both sides shared the spoils in Southern California.
Goals
- 40' - LAFC
- 22' - NYC - Talles Magno
Lineups
- LAFC starting XI: Not available
- NYCFC starting XI: Luis Barraza - Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Maxime Chanot, Kevin O'Toole - Alfredo Morales, Keaton Parks, Maximo Carrizo - Matías Pellegrini, Talles Magno, Thiago Andrade.