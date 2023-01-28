MLS preseason 2023: Sounders get Club World Cup prep, Red Bulls top US U-20s 

New York Red Bulls 2, USA U-20s 1

The Red Bulls got goals from Brazilian attackers Luquinhas and Elias Manoel to earn a 2-1 win over the US U-20s at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Luquinhas opened the scoring in the first half, but the US U-20s found a goal of their own to bring the sides level heading into the break. In the second half, Manoel – who recently inked a permanent deal with the Red Bulls after first joining them on loan for the end of 2022 – grabbed the game-winner with a stunning scissor kick.