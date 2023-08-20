Classy! Messi gives Yedlin armband for Leagues Cup celebrations

Messi, before it was trophy-raising time Saturday night at GEODIS Park, gave the captain’s armband to DeAndre Yedlin . It was the ultimate sign of respect, as the US international defender held skipper duties before formal responsibilities shifted to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The reason provides a glimpse into the team-first leadership style the Argentine megastar has brought since coming to MLS in mid-July.

Love to see it. 🤝©️ Leo Messi made sure previous @InterMiamiCF captain DeAndre Yedlin played an equal role in lifting the club's first trophy. pic.twitter.com/LOoY0ip751

As confetti poured down following Miami’s first-ever title, Messi and Yedlin proudly raised silverware together. The humble, selfless gesture followed a 1-1 draw that was settled 10-9 on penalty kicks, a shootout where these new teammates scored.

Messi’s Leagues Cup will long be remembered for his 10 goals in seven games, which produced Best Player and Golden Boot honors. He also set a new world record by winning a 44th trophy across his esteemed career for club and country.