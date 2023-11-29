Cincinnati or Columbus? Eastern Conference Final predictions from the experts

Hell is Real!
The intensity increases Saturday night at TQL Stadium (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), when bitter rivals FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew clash for the right to host MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
Luciano Acosta and Cucho Hernández bring the star power. Head coaches Pat Noonan and Wilfried Nancy have distinct styles. The fanbases, some 100+ miles apart on I-71, simply don't like the other.
The experts? They've given the Supporters' Shield winners a slight advantage at home, narrowly picking them 5-4 over the Crew.
FC Cincinnati win
Cincy missing Obinna Nwobodo and Matt Miazga against Philly was the match I was most concerned about for them. Are they both back to combat the Crew’s possession and attack? For now, I’m sticking with my pick for Cincy to host MLS Cup.
FC Cincinnati win
Cincinnati has the edge over Columbus because they're stronger at home. That's even though Columbus went to Orlando and got that 2-0 win last weekend; it was a very tight game. Also, Cincinnati potentially getting some players back – Obinna Nwobodo in midfield, Santiago Arias at right back to help their attack – should give the team a boost.
Columbus Crew win
Even though it's going to be at TQL Stadium, where Cincinnati are home and have the MVP, I think Cucho Hernández is in a fantastic moment. With Diego Rossi, along with Alexandru Matan and Christian Ramírez possibly, it's just too much firepower for FC Cincinnati to stop. My choice is the Crew.
FC Cincinnati win
I don't know if I have ever been more excited for a Conference Finals matchup. As much as I believe in Columbus' ability to play their game, I have to lean towards Cincinnati's talent and home-field advantage to take them to MLS Cup.
FC Cincinnati win
For Cincinnati, I think they will play on the counter-attack even though they're playing at home. Columbus will control the game, have more possession and maybe even have more chances. But I think these tight games this season, all these home games that Cincinnati have won 1-0, have led them to this point. They'll get another 1-0 win at home behind Lucho Acosta.
FC Cincinnati win
I've got to go Cincinnati. I have Cincinnati winning the whole thing, so I'm going to stick to my bracket. It's just really impressive what Pat Noonan has done over there and having the best player in the league with Acosta, they're a very tough team to stop in big moments.
Columbus Crew win
Even though Luciano Acosta is the MVP and Cincinnati were the best team during the regular season, I think they have lost a bit of direction. They aren’t performing the way we saw them at the peak of the season. And Columbus are a team that has shown that no matter how many goals you score against them, they’re going to score at least one more to get the game to go their way. Cincinnati are very strong at home, but offensively Columbus are probably the most innovative and revolutionary team in terms of the way they attack.
Columbus Crew win
As I type this, Matt Miazga’s status is still up in the air, putting my Cincy-for-MLS Cup pick in jeopardy. Cincinnati survived the Union without Miazga and Obinna Nwobodo, but the Crew are a different beast. I’m going against myself, but the lack of chemistry between Aaron Boupendza and Lucho Acosta, plus a lack of goalscoring form from Brandon Vazquez is a tad worrying.
Can the Shield winners keep up if Columbus jump out to an early lead against that semi-makeshift backline and midfield? I’m not so sure. This is a toss-up and I’ve got the Crew by the thinnest of hairs.
Columbus Crew win
I'm expecting a derby match, one that's fiery and hostile. The fanbase at Cincy is amazing, too. But I see Columbus coming out of there with a win just because Cucho Hernández right now is almost unplayable. He's having a say in every big game. While Cincinnati have been very good at home, they haven't been too dangerous in front of goal. There won't be many goals in this game and I think Columbus have the ability to create a few more chances. They'll have a lot of the ball, they just have to be clinical around the box.