Cincinnati or Columbus? Eastern Conference Final predictions from the experts

Even though Luciano Acosta is the MVP and Cincinnati were the best team during the regular season, I think they have lost a bit of direction. They aren’t performing the way we saw them at the peak of the season. And Columbus are a team that has shown that no matter how many goals you score against them, they’re going to score at least one more to get the game to go their way. Cincinnati are very strong at home, but offensively Columbus are probably the most innovative and revolutionary team in terms of the way they attack.