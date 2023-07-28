Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati Leagues Cup match enters weather delay

Thursday night's Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Chivas Guadalajara has entered a delay in the 63rd minute due to inclement weather near TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati were ahead, 2-0, at the moment the match was paused by referee Benjamin Pineda. Brandon Vazquez scored a first-half brace for the MLS side, while Chivas defender Gilberto Sepúlveda was sent off in first-half stoppage time for a DOGSO red card.

