Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati Leagues Cup match enters weather delay

Thursday night's Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Chivas Guadalajara has entered a delay in the 63rd minute due to inclement weather near TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati were ahead, 2-0, at the moment the match was paused by referee Benjamin Pineda. Brandon Vazquez scored a first-half brace for the MLS side, while Chivas defender Gilberto Sepúlveda was sent off in first-half stoppage time for a DOGSO red card.

Leagues Cup games can be watched via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Additional updates will be shared when they are available.

