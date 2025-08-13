Chicago Fire acquire André Franco from FC Porto

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired midfielder André Franco on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, the club announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old's loan lasts through 2025 with a purchase option.
Before this move, Franco played exclusively in his native Portugal for Estoril and Porto. He produced 20 goals and 16 assists in 143 first-team appearances, plus won five titles.
"We’re excited to welcome André to Chicago to bolster the team as we make a push for the playoffs and look to finish the season strong," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"He is an experienced midfielder who has played in several competitions across Europe, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, and we know that he can make an impact this season."
Franco joins a Fire FC attack that added midfielders Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba during the winter. They've combined for 14g/20a in their first seasons, alongside leading scorer Hugo Cuypers (14g/2a) and homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez (7g/2a).
At the Leagues Cup break, Chicago are ninth in the Eastern Conference (36 points) and on pace to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
This is the club's first season under Berhalter.
