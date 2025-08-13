Chicago Fire acquire André Franco from FC Porto

Chicago Fire FC have acquired midfielder André Franco on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, the club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old's loan lasts through 2025 with a purchase option.

Before this move, Franco played exclusively in his native Portugal for Estoril and Porto. He produced 20 goals and 16 assists in 143 first-team appearances, plus won five titles.

"We’re excited to welcome André to Chicago to bolster the team as we make a push for the playoffs and look to finish the season strong," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.