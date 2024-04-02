Disciplinary Committee Decision

Chicago Fire's Carlos Terán fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 7 of the 2024 season.

Terán fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Chicago Fire FC defender Carlos Terán an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 84th minute of Chicago’s match against Atlanta United on March 31.

Waterman fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined CF Montréal defender Joel Waterman an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 55th minute of Montréal’s match against D.C. United on March 30.

Freese fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 89th minute of New York City’s match against Inter Miami CF on March 30

