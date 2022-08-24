Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez out injured for 2022

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Gaston Gimenez is out injured for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season after undergoing a successful right hamstring surgery, the club announced Wednesday.

The Designated Player, who re-signed with Chicago through 2023 last winter, is facing an expected recovery time of four months.

The 31-year-old Paraguayan international got hurt in Chicago’s match at the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 13. He has two assists across 22 games (20 starts) this year. Gimenez has played for Chicago since 2020, having previously suited up for the likes of Vélez Sarsfield and Estudiantes in Argentina.

Without Gimenez, Chicago are expected to lean on Federico Navarro and Mauricio Pineda in deep-lying midfield spots. They’re 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with eight games to go, sitting five points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.