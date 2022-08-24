Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez out injured for 2022

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Gaston Gimenez CHI

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Gaston Gimenez is out injured for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season after undergoing a successful right hamstring surgery, the club announced Wednesday.

The Designated Player, who re-signed with Chicago through 2023 last winter, is facing an expected recovery time of four months.

The 31-year-old Paraguayan international got hurt in Chicago’s match at the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 13. He has two assists across 22 games (20 starts) this year. Gimenez has played for Chicago since 2020, having previously suited up for the likes of Vélez Sarsfield and Estudiantes in Argentina.

Without Gimenez, Chicago are expected to lean on Federico Navarro and Mauricio Pineda in deep-lying midfield spots. They’re 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with eight games to go, sitting five points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.

Aside from Gimenez, Chicago’s other DPs are Mexican international winger Jairo Torres and Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

Chicago Fire FC Gaston Gimenez

Related Stories

Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC rebound in Week 26
Who the analytics like in the Eastern Conference playoff race
Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, Inter Miami CF thrive after Week 25
More News
More News
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
LAFC transfer forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX's Club America
Transfer Tracker

LAFC transfer forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX's Club America
Orlando City to have sell-out crowd for 2022 US Open Cup Final
US Open Cup

Orlando City to have sell-out crowd for 2022 US Open Cup Final
CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee 
Disciplinary Committee Decision

CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee 
LA Galaxy sign Uruguay defender Martin Caceres
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Uruguay defender Martin Caceres
Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez out injured for 2022

Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez out injured for 2022
More News
Video
Video
Why AZ Alkmaar is a great move for Djordje Mihailovic
4:09

Why AZ Alkmaar is a great move for Djordje Mihailovic
How MLS is impacting Premier League side Leeds United
7:04

How MLS is impacting Premier League side Leeds United
Ruidiaz or Niezgoda: Who will prevail in critical Cascadia derby? | Quicker Stats
0:47

Ruidiaz or Niezgoda: Who will prevail in critical Cascadia derby? | Quicker Stats
Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
33:51

Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023