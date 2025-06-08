Baby on the field! Adorable pitch invader interrupts DC vs. Chicago

Cutest pitch invader in MLS history?
There's a new contender following the 50th-minute shenanigans that briefly interrupted Matchday 18's Eastern Conference clash between D.C. United and Chicago Fire FC.
The pint-sized invader took the pitch and made a run toward the Fire penalty box before security intervened, with the help of Chicago defender Omar González.
It was part of a night where the Fire had plenty to smile about at Audi Field, with a four-goal first-half pacing an eventual 7-1 romp over the Black-and-Red.