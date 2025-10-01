Chicago Fire FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Chicago Fire FC have clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the first time since 2017, following a 5-3 win at Inter Miami CF on Tuesday night.
In their first year under head coach Gregg Berhalter, the Fire have recorded their highest point total since 2017 and booked just their third postseason appearance since 2009.
Chicago have locked up a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and still have an outside chance at earning a bye to a Round One Best-of-3 Series. They're eighth with two games remaining (51 points; 15W-11L-6D).
Star players
Chicago have been led all season by All-Star midfielder Philip Zinckernagel, a Newcomer of the Year candidate after recording 27 goal contributions (14g/13a) in his debut season, second most in club history.
Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers (17g/2a) has recorded back-to-back double-digit goal seasons, while homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez (9g/5a) and DP winger Jonathan Bamba (5g/10a) add goal danger.
Summer signing André Franco has played a key role in midfield since joining from FC Porto, alongside Dje D'Avilla. Left back Andrew Gutman (3g/10a) has compiled a stellar season in a defensive unit highlighted by center backs Jack Elliott and Joel Waterman, in front of USMNT goalkeeper Chris Brady.
Chicago have shown great progress under Berhalter. How far can this run go?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.