Chicago Fire permanently acquire André Franco from Porto

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have permanently acquired Portuguese midfielder André Franco from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, the club announced Friday.

The 27-year-old made six appearances (five starts) for Chicago in 2025 after arriving on loan in August. He contributed four assists before suffering a torn ACL in early October.

Franco's new contract will run through mid-2028, with a club option for the remainder of 2028.

“We are thrilled to have André as part of the Chicago Fire on a permanent basis. His experience, character, and quality have already made a real impact on our team,” said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“We look forward to supporting him throughout his recovery and seeing him return stronger than ever.”

Franco began his professional career in Portugal's Primeira Liga with Estoril, where he played from 2018-22. He continued his breakthrough at Porto, where he made 71 appearances, including in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.