Chicago Fire relish playoff return with "surreal" Wild Card win

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – At long last, Chicago Fire FC have won a postseason game. And they did it in style.

“I’ve lived here for six years. I know how big a sports city Chicago is. When you see this kind of an atmosphere tonight, just think about that.”

“We know it’s not going to be done overnight, but we want to put a product on the field and be a type of club that all of Chicago can admire,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame.

The result didn't just put Chicago through to Round One, where they'll face off with Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union in a Best-of-3 Series. It also marked Chicago's first playoff victory since November 2009.

Making their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017, the Men in Red cruised to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC in Wednesday's Eastern Conference Wild Card clash at SeatGreek Stadium, dominating the match from start to finish.

“I always wanted to do that growing up,” the midfielder said of jumping into the crowd. “I was picturing it that way as a kid, and I finally did it today and it was incredible.”

“It was like reliving when I was a fan,” Gutiérrez told Jillian Sakovits on MLS Season Pass. “Sharing those moments with the fans, me being a fan. It was something surreal that I always dreamed of.”

The youngster then jumped into the crowd, celebrating with the fans he was once a part of in a truly special postseason moment.

Shortly after halftime, with the Fire dominating but still yet to score, “Guti” collected a Jonathan Dean cross mid-air and knocked the ball past Pedro Gallese .

Brian Gutiérrez grew up as a boyhood Fire fan in nearby Berwyn, just a few minutes down the road from Bridgeview. It was fitting that the 22-year-old homegrown talent was the one to score the Fire’s first playoff goal since 2012.

"You saw that in the last month, Guti hasn’t always started the games. And you can think that a player might get dejected and lose motivation, but every time he came in, he made an impact, and he kept being positive, and that’s why he had that impact today.”

“He so badly wants this club to be successful,” Berhalter said of Gutiérrez. “The conversations we have, he really wants to push and do all he can to help the team.

Chicago’s dynamic No. 10 is getting hot at the right time, and the Fire are a much better team when he’s at the top of his game.

Gutiérrez had a near-perfect outing, coming close to two more goals with a pair of second-half attempts that rattled the woodwork.

Leading from the front

Hugo Cuypers has emerged as a top No. 9 in his second MLS season, and stayed hot on Wednesday night with one of his best performances in a Chicago shirt. The Belgian Designated Player topped off an incredible all-around performance with two second-half goals to put the game out of Orlando’s reach.

“Since our result last Saturday, we were fully focused,” Cuypers said. “I think from the start, we felt that everybody just gave a little but more output.

"Every time someone did something positive, the one next to him gave a high five throughout the whole game. We kept our emotions under control; we didn’t panic when we didn’t get our goal in the first half. We came out for the second half and we got rewarded.”

Cuypers describes himself as an “obsessive” player, and says the fact his manager is the same way is what has made them so successful as a team.

His preparation for Orlando was one of the keys to his performance, and exposed the opposition’s frailties playing out of the back, particularly on his first goal.