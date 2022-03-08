Charlotte FC surpass Barcelona, Manchester United in top worldwide attendances in 2022

Charlotte FC fans high shot

Charlotte FC’s inaugural home match not only set an MLS standalone attendance record, but also became the second-highest attended match worldwide so far in 2022.

The Queen City side welcomed 74,479 fans to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday evening, a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy. That only trails the 2022 EFL Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool (85,512 fans) at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Other matches in the top five occurred at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou and Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

Highest attended matches of 2022
Match
Fans
Date
Venue
1. Liverpool vs. Chelsea
85,512
Feb. 27
Wembley Stadium
2. Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy
74,479
March 5
Bank of America Stadium
3. Barcelona vs. Atletico
74,221
Feb. 6
Camp Nou
4. Barcelona vs. Napoli
73,525
Feb. 16
Camp Nou
5. Man Utd vs. West Ham
73,130
Jan. 22
Old Trafford

Chills! Record-setting crowd sings anthem at Charlotte FC opener 
Despite loss, Charlotte FC put MLS on watch after "unbelievable" home opener
Charlotte FC set MLS single-game attendance record
Sacha Kljestan exchanges jerseys with Christopher Hegardt after heartwarming story
Charlotte FC

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC, New York Red Bulls pour on goals in Week 2
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 2
Here's to the 4-4-2, Quakes defy logic, Galaxy show real progress & everything else from Week 2
