Charlotte FC surpass Barcelona, Manchester United in top worldwide attendances in 2022

Charlotte FC’s inaugural home match not only set an MLS standalone attendance record, but also became the second-highest attended match worldwide so far in 2022.
The Queen City side welcomed 74,479 fans to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday evening, a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy. That only trails the 2022 EFL Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool (85,512 fans) at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Other matches in the top five occurred at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou and Manchester United’s Old Trafford.
|
Match
|
Fans
|
Date
|
Venue
|
1. Liverpool vs. Chelsea
|
85,512
|
Feb. 27
|
Wembley Stadium
|
2. Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy
|
74,479
|
March 5
|
Bank of America Stadium
|
3. Barcelona vs. Atletico
|
74,221
|
Feb. 6
|
Camp Nou
|
4. Barcelona vs. Napoli
|
73,525
|
Feb. 16
|
Camp Nou
|
5. Man Utd vs. West Ham
|
73,130
|
Jan. 22
|
Old Trafford