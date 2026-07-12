Lionel Messi, Argentina march on to World Cup semifinals

Argentina advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals after defeating Switzerland, 3-1, in extra time during the quarterfinals Saturday night at Kansas City Stadium.

The defending World Cup champions will meet England in Atlanta on Wednesday for the right to take on either France or Spain in the World Cup final next Sunday.

Lionel Messi extended a World Cup record with his 10th career assist in the competition when Alexis Mac Allister headed the Inter Miami star's corner kick inside the far post to put Argentina in front early.

Dan Ndoye leveled for Switzerland in the 67th minute, clinically finishing a give-and-go from Ricardo Rodríguez.

Five minutes later, Switzerland were reduced to 10 men when Breel Embolo was sent off for a second bookable offense.

La Albiceleste probed for the go-ahead goal for the rest of regulation and most of extra time, before finally breaking through in the 112th minute on Julián Álvarez's golazo.