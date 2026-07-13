CF Montréal advance to Canadian Championship semifinals

CF Montréal booked their spot in the 2026 Canadian Championship semifinals, advancing 4-2 on aggregate over Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC.

CF Montréal, who took the second leg 2-1 at Stade Saputo Sunday night, face either Vancouver Whitecaps FC or CPL side Cavalry FC in the two-legged semifinal.

The Whitecaps lead that aggregate series, 4-1, heading into Leg 2 Monday at ATCO Field.

After taking the opening leg 2-1 at Willoughby Stadium on Wednesday night, CF Montréal played the second half down a man after Efraín Morales was sent off for his second bookable offense in the 43rd minute.

Still, Brandan Craig put the Bleu-blanc-noir ahead on a perfectly placed free kick from 22 yards out in the 56th minute.

Daniel Ríos doubled the advantage, chipping Vancouver goalkeeper Callum Irving from distance on a quick counterattack 12 minutes later.

Morey Doner pulled Vancouver back a goal in the 79th minute

Montréal are seeking their sixth Voyageurs Cup title and first since 2021. This year's winner qualifies for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

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