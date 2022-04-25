Chance creators: Who are the architects of MLS's most dangerous moments?

But volume doesn't necessarily translate into goals, as none of these top-five players have more than three assists. The efficiency and sharpness of teammates play a pronounced role here.

These data sets, sourced from Opta, naturally lean on No. 10s who prove worthy of their Designated Player tags on a weekly basis. Others included may surprise you, with chance creation coming in all shapes and sizes.

As the quarter mark of the 2022 MLS season approaches, let's explore which players are carving out goalscoring opportunities.

Sometimes it's about the quality of chances created and who's on the end of said opportunities vs. putting up a larger mass. Tactical fit and team form are huge factors here.

Big chances created

For starters: Opta defines a "big chance" as a situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score, usually in a 1-on-1 scenario or from very close range when the ball has a clear path to goal and there is low to moderate pressure on the shooter.

That helps inform not just the number of chances that a player is creating, but the quality of those opportunities – and Cincy's Acosta again finds himself atop the list with seven big chances created.