CF Montréal fall in Canadian Championship quarterfinals

CF Montréal were eliminated in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals by Forge FC, with the Canadian Premier League side advancing 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 second leg win at Stade Saputo.

Daniel Parra and Kwasi Poku staked the visitors to a 2-0 lead inside the opening half-hour. After a two-hour weather delay to start the second half, Montréal pulled a goal back when Victor Wanyama struck in the 66th minute.

But Montréal, which rallied for a 1-1 draw in the opening leg at Tim Hortons Field, couldn't fine the two goals needed to keep their hopes of a sixth CanChamp title, and a Concacaf Champions Cup berth, alive.

Goals

  • 14' - FOR - Daniel Parra | WATCH
  • 25' - FOR - Kwasi Poku | WATCH
  • 66' - MTL - Victor Wanyama | WATCH

Lineups

