Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps, CF Montréal make solid debuts

24MLS_Canadian_Championship_Recap_VAN-MTL
MLSsoccer staff

The Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montréal earned positive road results Tuesday in the Canadian Championship, giving them momentum and the away goals advantage heading into their quarterfinal return legs at home later this month.

The stakes are as high as ever for the tournament in 2024, with a Concacaf Champions Cup spot for grabs to reward Canada's top club.

Cavalry FC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Two-time defending champions Vancouver Whitecaps earned a 2-1 win at Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.

Both Vancouver goals came courtesy of Levonte Johnson, an MLS NEXT Pro signing who opened his first-team account with a highlight-reel brace that included a long-range blast at the stroke of halftime.

Cavalry have a glimmer of hoping heading into the May 21 return leg at BC Place thanks to Malcolm Shaw's stoppage-time goal.

Goals

  • 45+2' - VAN - Levonte Johnson | WATCH
  • 79' - VAN - Levonte Johnson | WATCH
  • 90+3' - CAV - Malcolm Shaw | WATCH

Lineups

Forge FC 1, CF Montréal 1

CF Montréal left Tim Hortons Field with a 1-1 draw at Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, taking a valuable away goal with them ahead of Leg 2 at Stade Saputo on May 22.

The hosts opened the score just past the half-hour mark via David Choinière, former CFMTL player and brother of current club standout Mathieu.

Montréal head coach Laurent Courtois reacted accordingly and made four halftime substitutions - including Bryce Duke, who leveled the series with a 52nd-minute strike.

Goals

  • 31' - FOR - David Choinière | WATCH
  • 52' - MTL - Bryce Duke | WATCH
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Canadian Championship CF Montréal Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

Is your team meeting expectations? Assessing the 2024 MLS season to date
Status report: What defines your team through Matchday 11?
29 Takeaways: One thought on every team after Matchday 9
More News
More News
Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps, CF Montréal make solid debuts

Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps, CF Montréal make solid debuts
US Open Cup: Atlanta United, FC Dallas & San Jose advance to Round of 16

US Open Cup: Atlanta United, FC Dallas & San Jose advance to Round of 16
Rivalry Week: Which stars will decide derby matches?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Rivalry Week: Which stars will decide derby matches?
Luciano Acosta's fast start keys FC Cincinnati | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Luciano Acosta's fast start keys FC Cincinnati | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?

Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 12?
1:37
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 12?
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 12
0:58
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 12
Energy Moment of the Matchday 12: Luciano Acosta
1:00

Energy Moment of the Matchday 12: Luciano Acosta
Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?
2:22

Twellman's Takes: Can Columbus stay hot in Hell is Real derby?