Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps, CF Montréal make solid debuts

The Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montréal earned positive road results Tuesday in the Canadian Championship, giving them momentum and the away goals advantage heading into their quarterfinal return legs at home later this month.
The stakes are as high as ever for the tournament in 2024, with a Concacaf Champions Cup spot for grabs to reward Canada's top club.
Cavalry FC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Two-time defending champions Vancouver Whitecaps earned a 2-1 win at Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.
Both Vancouver goals came courtesy of Levonte Johnson, an MLS NEXT Pro signing who opened his first-team account with a highlight-reel brace that included a long-range blast at the stroke of halftime.
Cavalry have a glimmer of hoping heading into the May 21 return leg at BC Place thanks to Malcolm Shaw's stoppage-time goal.
Goals
Forge FC 1, CF Montréal 1
CF Montréal left Tim Hortons Field with a 1-1 draw at Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, taking a valuable away goal with them ahead of Leg 2 at Stade Saputo on May 22.
The hosts opened the score just past the half-hour mark via David Choinière, former CFMTL player and brother of current club standout Mathieu.
Montréal head coach Laurent Courtois reacted accordingly and made four halftime substitutions - including Bryce Duke, who leveled the series with a 52nd-minute strike.