CF Montréal acquire Efraín Morales from Atlanta United

In exchange for the 21-year-old Bolivian international, Atlanta receive $450,000 in guaranteed 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and could get an additional $350k in conditional GAM. Additionally, the Five Stripes retain a sell-on percentage should Morales be transferred.

Morales has made 12 appearances (all competitions) for Atlanta since signing a homegrown deal for the 2021 season. He's played extensively for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Atlanta United 2, scoring three goals in 74 appearances.

Internationally, Morales has earned six caps with Bolivia. He's a key part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

"We are thrilled to welcome Efraín to Montreal," said CF Montréal managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo.