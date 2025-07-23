CF Montréal acquire Efraín Morales from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- MTL receive: Efraín Morales
- ATL receive: Up to $800k GAM, sell-on %
CF Montréal have acquired center back Efraín Morales from Atlanta United, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Wednesday.
In exchange for the 21-year-old Bolivian international, Atlanta receive $450,000 in guaranteed 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and could get an additional $350k in conditional GAM. Additionally, the Five Stripes retain a sell-on percentage should Morales be transferred.
Morales has made 12 appearances (all competitions) for Atlanta since signing a homegrown deal for the 2021 season. He's played extensively for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Atlanta United 2, scoring three goals in 74 appearances.
Internationally, Morales has earned six caps with Bolivia. He's a key part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
"We are thrilled to welcome Efraín to Montreal," said CF Montréal managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo.
"He is a defender who possesses great athletic qualities and who is able to initiate the play. We are confident that Efraín will bring his qualities to the squad and that he will become an important component of our defensive line, like he is showing with the Bolivian national team."
Morales joins Montréal after they transferred George Campbell to English second-division side West Bromwich Albion. Campbell had also arrived via trade after emerging as an Atlanta homegrown.
This summer, Atlanta increased their center-back depth by signing Albanian international Enea Mihaj.
"Efraín was an original academy member for the club and his pathway to MLS is a credit to his work ethic and professionalism,” said Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
"We want to thank him for his service to the club and the Atlanta community and wish him the best of luck in his future."
