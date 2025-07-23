Colorado Rapids transfer Chidozie Awaziem to Nantes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Colorado Rapids have transferred center back Chidozie Awaziem to French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, the club announced Wednesday.

Awaziem started 21 matches across all competitions for Colorado this season, his first with the club after arriving via an intra-league trade with FC Cincinnati.

"We’re grateful to Chido for his time with the club this season," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. "We wish him nothing but success in this next chapter."

The 28-year-old defender began his career with Portugal's FC Porto, where he did several loan stints, including one with Nantes in 2017-18. He also featured in Portugal for Boavista and has earned 33 caps with the Nigeria national team.