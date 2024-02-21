Hat trick! Julián Carranza powers Philadelphia Union over Saprissa in CCC

Julián Carranza struck for a second-half hat trick as the Philadelphia Union rallied to beat Deportivo Saprissa, 3-2, in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at a raucous Estadio Ricardo Saprissa on Tuesday night.
The second leg will be played at Subaru Park on Feb. 27 with the winner on aggregate facing Liga MX side Pachuca in the Round of 16.
After falling behind on a Jakob Glesnes first-half own goal, the Union leveled via Carranza in the 55th minute, with the forward getting onto the end of a Kai Wagner cross and heading home from inside the six-yard box.
The Argentine added a second goal 20 minutes later, tapping in a Daniel Gázdag cross in the box, and the duo combined again for Carranza’s third goal in the 79th minute.
That third goal put the Union's first-half concession firmly in the rearview. The 28th-minute blunder had come when Glesnes was put under duress by Orlando Sinclair, and in an attempt to alleviate pressure, played a looped pass back to Andre Blake from the near touchline. The Jamaican goalkeeper mistimed his jump to control the ball, and it bounced passed him and into the net to put the hosts in front.
But the Union regrouped at halftime and looked more like the side that reached the CCC semifinals in two of the last three years by scoring three away goals and heading back home with a win – even if Gerald Taylor's 90th-minute goal for Saprissa made for some nervy moments in stoppage time.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: An own goal like Glesnes’ in a difficult road venue could be the death blow for some trying to navigate a CCC away fixture. But not the Union, who looked poised in the second half as they flipped the script in Costa Rica.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Union would need all three of Carranza’s goals in the second half. This proved to be the match winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Could this be a huge season for Carranza, who struck for 28 goals in his first two seasons in Philadelphia? A hat trick in 24 minutes is a heckuva start.
Next Up
- PHI: February 24 vs. Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- SAP: February 24 at AD Guanacasteca (4:00 pm ET) | Primera Division Clausura