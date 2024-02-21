Hat trick! Julián Carranza powers Philadelphia Union over Saprissa in CCC

Julián Carranza struck for a second-half hat trick as the Philadelphia Union rallied to beat Deportivo Saprissa, 3-2, in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at a raucous Estadio Ricardo Saprissa on Tuesday night.

The second leg will be played at Subaru Park on Feb. 27 with the winner on aggregate facing Liga MX side Pachuca in the Round of 16.

After falling behind on a Jakob Glesnes first-half own goal, the Union leveled via Carranza in the 55th minute, with the forward getting onto the end of a Kai Wagner cross and heading home from inside the six-yard box.

The Argentine added a second goal 20 minutes later, tapping in a Daniel Gázdag cross in the box, and the duo combined again for Carranza’s third goal in the 79th minute.

That third goal put the Union's first-half concession firmly in the rearview. The 28th-minute blunder had come when Glesnes was put under duress by Orlando Sinclair, and in an attempt to alleviate pressure, played a looped pass back to Andre Blake from the near touchline. The Jamaican goalkeeper mistimed his jump to control the ball, and it bounced passed him and into the net to put the hosts in front.