Carlos Vela injury scare cooled off by LAFC manager Steve Cherunoldo

When LAFC superstar Carlos Vela exited at halftime of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers , the alarm bells noticeably escalated in and around Banc of California Stadium.

“We had a good productive week of training, able to get a few guys back as well from injury,” Cherundolo said. “Carlos, most notably, trained and will be with us against Miami.”

But head coach Steve Cherunoldo cooled the panic meter ahead of Saturday’s game at Inter Miami CF (1:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter), noting the 33-year-old forward has rejoined training and will travel after knee troubles.

Vela spent significant portions of the 2020 and 2021 seasons battling injuries, featuring in a combined 27 matches. Those hamstrung years followed the single-best individual campaign in MLS history, when his 34 goals and 15 assists in 31 matches made him the runaway 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award winner.

That single-player swing regarding the Black & Gold’s fortunes has already surfaced this season, with Vela netting a hat trick in Week 1 before his premature Week 2 departure.