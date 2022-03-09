Should LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela? Or are injury issues too problematic?

Adding to the intrigue is how Vela’s contract expires this summer. It seemed a no-brainer a week ago that LAFC should extend his deal. But is that as clear-cut now, with a caveat of not fully knowing if he can shake these injury troubles?

Calen Carr is surprised this is even a question, given Vela’s impact on the game – when healthy. He has 60 goals in 88 regular-season games and set an MLS record with 34 goals and 15 assists in a Golden Boot presented by Audi campaign in 2019.

“Last week we were literally talking about Carlos Vela setting his own economy, creating his own currency, creating his own CBA and we were all saying give it to him. Now he comes off at halftime and we’re coming back the next week like ‘It might be smarter to kinda let this walk away,'” Carr said. “No. He came off at halftime, we don’t know how serious the injury is. But from my perspective, if Carlos Vela wants to play for your club and you are able to make that type of signing, you make that 10 out of 10 times.”