Carlos Vela cautions Gareth Bale must "come to work" at LAFC

"It’s not that easy"

“If he comes in with a good mentality, with a good attitude, he will be really important because he’s a big player,” Vela said of the 32-year-old. “He’s coming from Real Madrid, so I think I don’t have to talk much about him because everybody knows how good he is. The only thing I can say is he will have to come to work because it’s not that easy, like how the people think.”