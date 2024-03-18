Matchday

Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League Play-In

A 2024 Copa América spot is on the line when the Canada men's national team face Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday afternoon at FC Dallas’ Toyota Stadium.

How to watch and stream

  • Canada: OneSoccer
  • USA: Paramount+

When

Where

  • Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

Should Canada prevail in the Concacaf Nations League Play-In Match, they'll become one of six Concacaf guest nations in South America's prestigious tournament that's held this summer across the United States.

Les Rouges would slot into Group A alongside Argentina, Chile and Peru – plus contest the tournament opener on June 20 vs. Lionel Messi and Argentina at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Canada

Consider this match a second chance for Canada after losing 4-4 on aggregate (away goals) to Jamaica in the Nations League quarterfinals last November. Now, to help potentially salvage Copa América qualification, interim manager Mauro Biello has called up 11 MLS players.

With longtime starter Milan Borjan left off the roster, an MLS goalkeeper is guaranteed to start as Portland Timbers standout Maxime Crépeau competes with Minnesota United FC’s Dayne St. Clair and CF Montréal’s Jonathan Sirois.

This is the youngest CanMNT squad since 2019 and it's full of heavy hitters – ranging from Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio to strikers Jonathan David (Lille) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca).

Trinidad and Tobago

The Soca Warriors are in the play-in game following a 4-2 aggregate defeat to the United States in the Nations League quarterfinals last November, though they'll be buoyed by a 2-1 victory in the second leg played in Port of Spain.

Reon Moore and Alvin Jones, who scored the goals against the USMNT, have both been called up to Angus Eve's squad. Also making the roster are midfielders Levi Garcia and Judah Garcia, who both play for AEK Athens in the Greek Super League, as well as St. Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips.

Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune is the lone MLS player on the roster, though there are several lower-division players, including defender Jesse Williams from MLS NEXT Pro side Chattanooga FC.

